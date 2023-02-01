I live on the outskirts of the town of Warrenton near Arcola. There is what I believe is a historical home on the corner of Tutelo Road and Highway 43.
This home was recently purchased and has turned into a nightmare to look at. What is so very sad is that this beautiful home has been turned into what looks like a car dump.
It is a terrible eyesore from all corners, and I feel this should be addressed by the county. Why do they allow people’s homes to look like the town dump? It’s embarrassing and leaves a terrible feeling for prospective businesses and/or new residents.
Come on, people, let’s do better for our neighbors and ourselves!
RENEE SAPUTO
Warrenton
