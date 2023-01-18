I raise my glass to you, Mr. Smith of Macon. Your words are absolutely true.
I have always been a lover of Satchmo. I have always loved his music and what that great man, Louis Armstrong, did for America. He was a pioneer and well ahead of his time, but could Satchmo blow a horn. I have the lyrics of his song that you mentioned in my office to daily bring me back to reality.
I was born in Norfolk, Va., 496 days before Robert Oppenheimer and his group detonated the first nuclear bomb in the Nevada desert.
I was 518 days old when we detonated the first nuclear bomb on Hiroshima, killing 70,000, and three days later, we detonated a nuclear bomb on Nagasaki, killing 40,000. My generation was the first Nuclear Generation.
I grew up in Norfolk, Va. I was there in the 1970s when Kennedy and Khrushchev were going at each other. It got so tense in Norfolk at the Naval Air Station, home of the US Atlantic Fleet, that my folks were ready to send my sister and me to family in the country. Fortunately for the world, Khrushchev blinked and removed his missiles from Cuba. Thank the Lord.
Fast forward 50 plus years to 2023. Unfortunately, we have Biden and Putin now with Putin making nuclear threats. We have so many other countries now with nuclear weapons, including North Korea, etc., that as one high ranking member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff once said, “That’s what keeps me up at night!”
My heart sings Satchmo’s song, “It’s a Wonderful World,” and that is what I pray for daily. Unfortunately, we have folks in today’s world who may, for some stupid reason, decide to use the power that the have with a nuclear weapon on some nation somewhere. I pray not.
American developed a term for having nuclear weapons some time back. That term was “nuclear deterrence.” We have ours in case you decide to use yours.
Teddy Roosevelt had a saying, “Speak softly and carry a big stick.” That seems what America is doing to protect our freedoms in this world today.
Mr. Smith, I raise my glass to you and Satchmo. May no one ever use the bomb and we truly have “A Wonderful World” to leave to our children and grandchildren.
R. MAC SANFORD
Warrenton
