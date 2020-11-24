As COVID cases soar to new records every day, I am appalled at the lack of people in Warrenton and Warren County who wear masks.
I visited a restaurant in Warrenton recently. None of the staff were wearing masks. My husband went out for coffee a few days later. He experienced the same thing. None of the staff there were wearing masks.
I don’t understand the lack of concern by these people and the blatant disregard for our governor’s guidelines. I worry about the survival of small businesses, but I worry about my survival more. I will no longer be patronizing these businesses.
BROOKE HOLT
Warrenton
