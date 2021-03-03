I have always heard that you can tell a lot about the way someone keeps their home by looking at their yard. If that is the case, Warren County needs to do some work. Our yard is not clean, warm and inviting to those that may be coming to visit here or may be passing through.
As we begin to see warmer temperatures and longer days of sunlight, it is my hope that some of our county residents will join us in cleaning our local roadways as part of the Keep Warren County Beautiful initiative. The local committee recently mailed letters to groups that are a part of the Adopt-A-Highway Program as well as local churches. We are asking these groups to join us during the month of March to clean our Warren County roadways.
Taking on a project like this takes only your commitment and time. We will provide the resources needed by providing trash collection bags, gloves, safety vests and pickup sticks. The materials can be picked up from the Warren County Board of Elections office, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton. The only thing you need to do is let us know which road you will be picking up. Once you complete the task, call the NCDOT office at 252-257-3938, and their staff will send a collection truck.
Warren County is a beautiful community, and it’s time to step up to the plate, be responsible and be a good example for our young people as well as to teach the next generation what it means to be a good steward.
DEBBIE FORMYDUVAL, Chairwoman
