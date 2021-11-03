I would like to take a moment to thank the town of Warrenton and all of the wonderful guests that have made the last two years some of the best in my life. It has been an amazing opportunity to serve as the chef-owner at Robinson Ferry. I am grateful for everyone in town that welcomed me with open arms even though I was an out-of-towner. It has been great to watch this town and see how far it has grown, even in just a short couple of years.
Thank you for the fun nights rocking out with our live music. Thank you for ordering from us during quarantine. Thank you for enjoying our pairing dinners and letting us step away from our regular menu. Thank you for coming in and showing your support week after week. Thank you for making Robinson Ferry the local spot to hang out.
Wishing the town of Warrenton nothing but the best,
CHEF RYAN GRIMM
Robinson Ferry
Restaurant & Spirits
