Concerning the article about the Christmas family on April 27, 2011: “Family records indicate that Lewis Yancey Christmas’ wife, Mary L. Christmas, in her will bequeathed a slave named Jenny or Jennie to her husband. Lewis Yancey Christmas later “married” this slave, and they had 12 children. Current Christmas descendants are trying to find out more about Jenny/Jennie, but they have learned more about family life in their home.”
Mary L. Christmas was Lewis Yancey Christmas’ sister, not his mother. This can be proved by Mary L. Christmas’ will very easily. If you would like more information, I am available. I have been wondering why so many trees have been wrong on Ancestry.
MARILYN BLACKNALL BURNETT
Louisville, Ky.
