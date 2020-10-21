The following is reprinted from November 2012.
Sometimes I wonder why the Good Lord allows an old codger like me to keep on going in this world.
The secret for an older man turning out just as much, if not more, work than a young man is to pace yourself, work at a moderate rate, not in spurts. Sometimes a young man will burn himself out long before day’s end. Sometimes when you get too fast, you will make mistakes that you have to go back and correct by doing it all over again. That’s time wasted, and it brings to mind an old wise saying, “Time and tide wait for no one.”
Maybe I’m still around because I can pass on to the younger generation some of the knowledge that I have learned the hard way, by experience, especially that which I had to do over again and that which my elders passed down to me. However, there are a few individuals who just refuse to accept or absorb the knowledge that life teaches, and they grow old missing many good things and opportunities that were looking them in the face, which brings up another old wise saying, “There’s no fool like an old fool.”
Yet, deep down, I really believe that life has given me a purpose that I have not completed, a purpose that only a long-lived individual can fulfill, and that is to pass along to the younger generation how life was in my time, and hopefully when that generation grows old, one or some of them will keep the memories alive and feed it to the next generation, and so on.
I’m going back now about 55 or 60 years to my younger days when Warrenton was a little country town. Back then, most small country towns were sleepy little towns, but not Warrenton. There was nothing sleepy about Warrenton. It was a bustling place and it, and surrounding areas, were populated by hard-working people, both blue- and white-collar types.
In those days, Warrenton had five new car dealerships, which were Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge-Plymouth, Studebaker and Pontiac. There were also a grand hotel, a movie theater, a hospital and several tobacco warehouses. Four miles away in Norlina, there was a railroad depot. On the edge of town, there was a fertilizer plant that produced fertilizer in 200-pound bags.
On Saturday afternoons, the streets of Warrenton resembled the midway of the state fair, crowded with country folks coming to town to purchase a week’s supply of groceries and other staples. There were almost as many horse- and mule-drawn wagons as there were cars and trucks. The horses and mules were tied to iron rings in the stores’ back walls. You could buy a Coke, Pepsi Cola, Nehi or other bottled drink for 10 cents, but if you took the bottle, you had to pay an extra two cents deposit. On Saturday nights, Daddy would drop my brother and me off at the movie theater and play checkers at Mr. Pittard’s Studebaker station with Mr. A.D. Harris, Weldon Hall and other businessmen until the movie was over. He gave us a quarter each, with which we could buy a movie ticket, a drink and either a box of popcorn or a candy bar.
There is an old wise saying, one of only a few that I have found to be not true, “Once you leave, you can never go back home.” I left Warrenton and was gone for a long time, but one day I did come back home, and here I’ll stay.
I had always thought about taking a vacation, but never did. I would sometimes go to the beach for a couple of days or so, but never had what you would call a real vacation. All that changed last month when I took a flight out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul and on to Bozeman, Montana, where I rented a car and spent the night. The next morning, I drove 90 miles to West Yellowstone, located next to Yellowstone National Park, which is a magnificent piece of real estate of more than a million acres, created in the 1800s by the U.S. government.
In addition to breathtaking mountains, there were hot water geysers spraying water and steam into the air, a diverse population of wildlife, including buffalo, elk, grizzly bears, big horn sheep, eagles and wolves, and cold water streams teaming with several species of trout.
I spent a week in that wonderful place with its many attractions. What impressed me most were the people who live there. They were super friendly, healthy and robust. The whole time I never saw a puny, frail individual or a frown. The food was great. I dined on pheasant, grouse, grilled trout and buffalo burgers. The water is ice cold right from the faucet.
The most obvious difference was the quiet. You can travel Montana for miles and miles without seeing a sign of living people. In the town where I stayed, there were no marked parking places. The streets are twice as wide as ours. You can just pull over to the shoulder and park.
On Sunday, I attended services at a small church whose pastor had a long white beard. There was a picture on the bulletin board of several buffalo meandering down the middle of the street in front of the church.
I got to know a few of the local residents and found them to be basic, decent people. They said that they like to see tourists and visitors come to their town, and they also like to see them leave. They want Montana to stay like it always has been, wide and quiet.
I really liked it, but I thought of Warrenton and an old wise saying, “There’s no place like home.”
