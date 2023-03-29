April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Let’s put Warren County on the map during National Wear Blue Day on Friday, March 31! We’re kicking off Child Abuse Prevention Month 2023 strong with national #WearBlueDay2023. This year’s theme is Nurturing Positive Childhoods Together: Prevention in Partnership. You can show support for promoting positive childhood experiences and preventing adversity by wearing blue on March 31. Share your wonderful pictures in blue or a video on social media and include the#WearBlueDay2023 #BeAConnection hashtags.
Every child is filled with tremendous promise, and we all have a responsibility to ensure children reach their untapped potential and help families have the resources they need, when they need them. Extreme stress and uncertainty for families may increase the risk of child abuse and neglect, raising the need to support families and prevent abuse before it occurs. Child abuse and neglect are preventable, and all communities benefit when children and families are well supported. All community members have a role in ensuring children have positive experiences and families have the resources they need when they need them, well before they are in crisis. We all have a stake in prioritizing equal opportunities for every child from all communities in each corner of the state to build a more prosperous future for us all and nurture positive childhoods.
In observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month, signs and pinwheels will be placed at the Warren County Schools Central Office, Warren County Department of Social Services, Warren County Health Department and Warren County Courthouse. The Warren County Child Fatality Prevention team will be planting the pinwheels at Courthouse Square on April 4 at 2 p.m., and this activity is open to everyone who wants to participate. For more ways to get involved in child abuse prevention, visit https://www.preventchildabusenc.org/recognize-child-abuse-prevention-month/. Working together, we can prevent child abuse, Warren County.
WARREN COUNTY CHILD FATALITY PREVENTION TEAM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.