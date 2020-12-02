Parenting during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is not the same for everyone. Some families are facing more obstacles than others. We are quickly approaching one complete year of remote/online learning for children in our schools. While the school system has put innovative measures in place to provide quality, equitable education to students across the county, there are still kinks, but a tremendous amount of effort seems to be going into making barrels of lemonade out of the lemons rolling our way.
Since March, students, families and school systems throughout the United States have been engaged in a fast-paced continuous learning relay, and trying to keep up with all that is needed can be exhausting. After all, remote/online learning is more than completing the assignments and showing up for virtual classes; grocery, and heating/cooling expenses have increased for some, and many families have had to put plans in place for children while they continue to work outside of the home. Also, an extremely large part of remote learning encompasses the social and emotional aspects of families and school communities as a whole.
Natasha Fedee, a parent with two children enrolled in Warren County Schools, describes her family’s journey with remote learning as exhausting at first. She says, “When this all started, it seemed like there was no plan at all in place. We had Google classrooms to upload assignments every day or two, Zoom meetings and Google hangouts, and they would drop assignments with no continuity with lessons.” However, Fedee finds things getting a little better as time passes. She said, “When remote learning first started, no one knew what to do.” However, one benefit for her family was that she could work from home and be able to assist her fifth- and eighth-grade students. She is also enrolled in an online college program herself, so it was easier for their family unit to figure things out. However, no matter how well they manage the classes and assignments, Fedee describes the internet connections throughout the county as horrible and very frustrating.
On the other hand, I talked to another parent, Shavon Cooper, who works outside of the home and while desperately trying to juggle helping her pre-K child, she feels like her child who is in eighth grade has fallen behind. Cooper also expressed concerns of trying to balance meal preparation and following up with many after school tasks involving school calls and sign-up requests from the school. “I understand that this was thrown upon everyone unexpected and I’m not alone, but for the parents that are already carrying the load of the world before this, is now, not OK,” this was one of the feelings of despair shared with me by Cooper through an Instant Message she sent while on a break.
Yes, teachers and school leaders were thrust into designing and developing widespread plans to teach and engage students overnight, and it has not been an easy feat on their end, either. I reached out to Kendra Davis, assistant principal at Mariam Boyd Elementary School, who describes remote/online learning at her school by saying, “Sometimes things are working OK, but with technology, there will always be glitches; however, overall, the teachers grabbed hold of online learning and now they are running with it!” Davis says a part of her role is to work with teachers to find resources for students and parents, and resources for managing virtual classrooms.
She says the teachers at Mariam Boyd put emphasis on parent contact by reaching out to parents at least twice a week as a way of troubleshooting, submitting activities through Google Classroom and to see if parents and students need any additional support. They have multiple ways of contacting families in an effort to reach every one. Davis acknowledges that some parents are getting stressed. “There is so much more to do,” she said “Parents were able to send their child to school; now they are having to help them one-on-one.”
Davis said their school counselor goes into the virtual classroom sessions with each class once a week. They also give parents the opportunity to call teachers to ask questions and to just be available through office hours each day. Davis also commended all of the teachers, for, as she puts it, “Taking it all in stride; the teachers are looking for creative ways to engage students through programs and to interact with students during live lessons.”
In order to add more insight to the county’s approach to remote/online learning, I also contacted Ebony Talley-Brame, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Education, who stated that Warren County Schools is making continuous strides to bring a high quality, fair and equitable education to each student enrolled in the school system.
In addition to the Board of Education Online Forum that was held Oct. 27, Talley-Brame encourages all parents and community citizens to reach out to the board with concerns; let them know what needs they would like to see met, and they are willing to listen. She noted that the school board still meets (virtually) on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month and also noted, “The only way changes can be made is by making us aware of what is needed.”
Talley-Brame encourages citizens to sign up for public comments at the school board meetings, (warrencountyschools.com); she also encourages parents to reach out to individual principals at their schools for various resources and means of support as different schools have implemented programs to help support and offer equal educational opportunities to all students and families. Talley-Brame says the board is figuring out a plan to transition back into the schools, but safety first.
After the release of the most recent coronavirus numbers and the Centers for Disease Control’s COVID-19 winter projections, remote/online learning will more than likely be the mode of learning for the near future. Below are a few tips for parents and families:
• Parents should practice self-care – take time out for yourself at some point each day: meditate, pray, and indulge in something as simple as taking an uninterrupted extra-long shower or bubble bath.
• Create a Learning Zone just for children involved with online/remote learning – a learning zone defines the space and creates an atmosphere conducive for student engagement.
• Try to have patience with schools – online/remote learning is new to schools as well, and no one has all the answers.
• Create a team and ask for help – family, friends, community and church members, and school personnel are willing to help, but you have to ask.
• Stay school focused – for example, involve children in preparing age appropriate snacks or meals using recipes; recipes are great practice for reading, following steps (sequence/order) and using measurements.
In the meantime, parents and students will push forward while operating the best way they can with the tools they have. Hopefully, not only parents, but other community citizens will continue to advocate for students and families to have additional school programs virtually now and face-to-face in the future, more access to counseling and mental health services, more means of recreation and socialization in the future as well as greater access to healthy foods and healthcare within Warren County.
T. A. Jones is a correspondent of The Warren Record and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond.” To reach her, go to tajones.org or terryalstonjones@gmail.com.
