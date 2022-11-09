Veterans Day will be observed this year on Friday, Nov. 11. Members of the GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club would once again like to express their gratitude to local veterans and active-duty military personnel.
We salute those who have served for their dedicated service to our country and for protecting freedom throughout the world. We also want to encourage local residents and organizations to fly U.S. flags in honor and remembrance of this special day.
LINDA RIVERS, President
GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club
