When I was a kid, Election Day was the first Tuesday of November. Absentees were allowed.
The states with the best voting records were the states with the worst weather. When it was discovered that the states with the best weather were the ones with the lowest turnout, they decided to lengthen the voting period to give lazy voters extra time. Now the election season has become ridiculous, and you don’t even have to prove who you are! The system has become an embarrassment and corrupt. North Carolina had over a million registered voters who were either dead or no longer lived here. Wonder how many of them voted?
I enjoyed Trump’s accomplishments, but I did not enjoy his Twitter or verbal assaults. I think they are why he presumably will lose the election. I hope that Biden understands that he only got 50.1 percent of the vote and that almost the same number of people voted for him as the number who voted against him. He has repeatedly said he would be president of all the people, which should be repeated to P and S.
I hope that Pelosi and Schumer are removed from their respective “leadership” positions. I hope that some Democrats learn the word “yes.” I hope that hate is as it was with Pelosi and not the prime function of Republicans, and that the country is finally more important than egos.
I ask myself why anyone would want to be president at this time. Biden has all sorts of programs in mind, but no money for them. It is time to reduce expenses, not add more. Free education? College should be a reward for doing well in your studies, not an automatic for those who have not. Giving free tuition to people who have never been told “no” teaches them not an iota of responsibility. Giving anything free to folks who give nothing themselves means someone who works for a living is doing the giving. You need or want something? Then get off your dead tush and work for it.
Promises have been made. Trump kept his promises, except for the rewrite of Obamacare. I am waiting for Joe to do the same, but he won’t. I hope the “Squad” falls flat on its face. AOC has a degree in economics, but I doubt she can balance her checkbook. The Democrats are in a position where they have to produce or get wiped in two years. Going green means the whole world has to do it simultaneously, or you are wasting time and money.
HUGH FOWLER
Littleton
