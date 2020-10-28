The following is reprinted from January 2006.
My daddy was the oldest of nine children, and he was born in 1891. A family that large, back in those days, faced right many challenges and a certain amount of hardships. Luxuries and conveniences were few and far between, and even the youngest children bore their share of responsibilities and chores. For most, money was scarce, and food had to be wrestled from the land.
People were stronger back then, and life ran smoother and slower than it does today. Just about every farm family owned milk cows, laying chickens and hogs in a pen. Most country homes didn’t have electricity, which meant people got more sleep. The air passing through their lungs was clean, and the food they ate had little or no chemicals or preservatives.
However, their meat, which was slaughtered on the farm, was stored in a smokehouse and preserved by covering it in salt. Therefore, the people consumed a great amount of salt, which had the potential of being harmful to their health. The reason that it was not terribly harmful to them is that they did manual labor seven days a week and drank a lot of well water and spring water. Sweat and their kidneys kept their blood and systems flushed and cleansed.
Back in those days, doctors made house calls, usually by horse-drawn buggy. There was a mineral spring on our land. It had a distinct aroma of sulfur, and a local doctor would bottle it for his patients. That was long before my time, but I know the location of that spring today.
As I said earlier, people were stronger and harder back then, and so were the winters. My daddy once told me of the time, during a particularly hard winter when the ground lay covered by snow much of the time, that he and the eight other children in the family came down with right bad colds-sore throats, fever, coughing. When all of the home remedies failed, Granddaddy sent for the doctor, who soon arrived in a buggy pulled by a white horse. For over a month, that doctor came two or three times a week, trying every type of medication and treatment he had, but nothing seemed to help.
After several weeks, the doctor arrived one day and said, “This has gone on long enough. Today I’m going to try something that will cure you all or kill you.” He then made all of them remove their clothes, shoes and socks. Then he led them out of the house and, wearing only their underclothes; they ran barefoot through knee-deep snow for almost an hour. Almost immediately, they began to get better. Three days later, they were completely cured of their colds.
The squirrel mystery
In the old days, people could fairly accurately predict the weather by observing certain things in nature. For instance, the appearance of a “sun devil” in the clouds meant that it was going to rain within 48 hours. And a good crop, an abundance of wild berries, hickory nuts, walnuts, acorns, locusts, and persimmons in summer and autumn, was an indication of a hard winter coming. However, those old folks knew that a rainy, wet spring causes an abundance of wild foods; therefore, the prediction of a hard winter held true only if the spring and summer were dry. That meant that nature was preparing the wild animals for severe conditions in the approaching winter by providing them with a greater than normal food supply.
The forests and habitats are loaded with wild foods, more so than I have ever seen. The oak and hickory trees are loaded with acorns and hickory nuts, as are the walnut trees, and the locust and persimmon trees are bent with their fruits.
Many people have asked me this year, “Where are the squirrels?” Those who are accustomed to seeing squirrels in their yards are seeing few or none. Don’t be alarmed. There is no shortage of bushy tails. It’s just that there is such a great abundance of wild foods throughout the habitat that squirrels don’t have to go far from their dens and hollows to very quickly get enough to eat and enough to store for the winter without having to come into yards.
However, as winter approaches and the nuts and other foods are used up, squirrels will begin to appear as usual in their normal places.
We had better store up extra firewood and other fuels. The squirrels are telling us it’s going to be a rough winter.
