Recently I was driving by the courthouse square and witnessed my hero, a child out with their family. The child was atop the “hero pedestal.” At that moment, the child flexing their muscles in a superhero pose and being photographed was my hero. That child feared nothing and was ready to take on the world. Heroic.
Again passing the courthouse square, I had a hero pop into my mind: Bobby Thaxton. A decorated Vietnam veteran who flew numerous missions and saved fellow soldiers while endangering his own life. Bobby had returned home to be laid to rest.
Once again, riding by the courthouse a week or so ago, Robert Williams came to mind. If you knew him then, you can relate: a big smile, big biceps and a big heart. And then The Warren Record arrives with the news of Frank Newell’s death. Another hero. My wife, my children, parents, family, friends, co-workers, a teacher, a coach, a national figure, an international figure ..... my heroes.
Where am I going with this? Individuals need to think and pick their heroes, not have their heroes thrust upon them or chosen for them. Those are some of my heroes. Who are your heroes? Make up your own mind. Our heroes change; our minds can change also. I would love the base to remain unoccupied and somehow encourage folks to picture their hero atop it. Think.
TODD WEMYSS
Warrenton
