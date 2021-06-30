On behalf of the Warren County Board of Health, we would like to thank Dr. Margaret Brake for all that she does for Warren County.
Her leadership at the Warren County Health Department has enabled staff and others to see that they can reach higher and attain new goals. She has strengthened the health department workforce and guided employees by setting an example of excellence.
The result is a united group of employees who are committed to serving the community with pride. This was evidenced by the selfless hard work and dedication during the vaccination clinics, testing and contact tracing in the last year. Dr. Brake and her staff have put in many long hours, and we are grateful for their compassion and hard work. Job well done!
WARREN COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH:
Dr. Elton Brown, chairman; Dr. James Crenshaw, Bertadean Baker, Eva Brown, Michael Killian, Cheryl Coffman, Vivian Lloyd, Linda Baker, Candice White and Dr. Merwin R. Diekmann
