The Ladies of the Lake Cancer Support Team would like to thank everyone who participated in the 2020 Virtual Holiday Home Tour this year. It was a tremendous success with approximately 430 tickets sold plus generous donations. If you have not seen the 2020 Home Tour, it is still available at ladiesofthelake.info. Donations continue to be accepted.
We give a heartfelt thanks to our generous homeowners who gifted us with their festive homes for the filming. It is through their efforts and the talents of our videographer that made this fundraiser possible.
We also thank the Lake Gaston community, including local businesses, who once again demonstrated their support in this year of COVID-19. It has been truly a magical fundraising event with funds going directly to cancer patients in the Lake Gaston area.
We are pleased that our cookbook continues to sell in local businesses. This provides additional support to assist those in financial need.
We hope and plan to see you next year on the first Saturday in December with our 2021 Holiday Home Tour!
LADIES OF THE LAKE CANCER SUPPORT TEAM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.