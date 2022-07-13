While watching a documentary concerning fallen veterans from North Carolina, I was reminded of a childhood friend who lost his life in the Vietnam Conflict. He was older than me, probably five years my senior. I recall being in junior high school when he was a high school junior or senior, I really don’t remember.
I remember him as tall and kind of slender with a smile and kind words for a mean, annoying kid like me. I remember him as a good athlete, especially baseball. As best I recall, he was the Norlina shortstop while in high school.
I left Norlina in the fall of 1967 and moved with my mother to Rocky Mount. I never saw him again, though I am certain he maintained his pleasant disposition and smile as he graduated from Norlina High School and joined the U.S. Army.
The person that I remember fondly was John Ernest Moody. He was killed on July 13, 1970 in Binh Thuan, Vietnam. I don’t know the circumstances of his death. I only know I remember him as a good guy who took time with an aggravating kid like me.
On this July 13, I salute him and remember him foldly. I salute all who served.
GENE EVANS
Nashville, NC
