I got the dreaded letter in the mail: “You are hereby summoned to personally appear for jury service.”
Oh my! A thousand thoughts raced through my head, ranging from being sequestered to long hours of listening to attorneys’ endless rhetoric which could threaten to turn my brain into an Italian spaghetti meal. What I found after three days in the Warren County courtroom was far from that.
After three days of jury service, I came away with an experience of a system in Warren County that works well and is in place to protect all of us.
As one of the attorneys said, “This is not Hollywood. This is not TV. This is the real world.” What I found was a system that was far better and more compassionate and real than the movies or TV.
I watched a system that is in place to administer the law equally, fairly and compassionately for everyone. The officers of the court went out of their way to make sure that the jury understood every aspect of the charges against the defendant and our duty as jurors in the system to judge the evidence. Every single Warren County deputy present was very kind and understanding as they directed us into and out of the jury box. For several hours, we, the jurors, were a small part of the law, and it worked very well.
I tip my hat in respect and gratitude to the Warren County court system. Fellow citizens, have no fear when you get your letter to serve. I found it to be a very rewarding and inspiring experience. The judge indicated that there are two times that a society calls upon us to serve: military service and jury duty. If you are ever called to serve for jury duty, I think you will find it rewarding.
R. MAC SANFORD
Warrenton
