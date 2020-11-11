Editor’s note: The Warren Record and the Lake Gaston Gazette-Observer communities were saddened to learn that Frank Newell passed away over the weekend. As a columnist for both papers for many years, he shared his love of wildlife and his strong faith. Mr. Newell also recounted life lessons learned while growing up on the family farm in Warrenton and through his military service. We run the following column, reprinted from October 2005, as a tribute to him as we observe Veterans Day and express appreciation for Mr. Newell’s service to his community and country.
Several of my best friends are ex-Marines. No, wait just a minute. There is no such thing as an ex-Marine. Once you become a Marine, you are always a Marine. A lot of people try to be, but right many don’t make it. And that’s no disgrace, nothing to be ashamed of. It takes an exceptional person to go through the rigors, punishment and suffering, both mental and physical, of rugged, brutal training to emerge as a symbol of excellence, recognized and respected the world over as a United States Marine. It’s something that can never be taken away from you. Only you can change that, and that’s by disgracing yourself in some way.
I am a retired U.S. Army veteran with 38 years of service. Military training instills something in you that never goes away. It’s a combination of strength, ethics, character, bravery, decency, brotherhood, discipline and pride. Military training can transform a teenage, street corner, back alley punk into an honest, respectful defender of freedom, filled with self-respect and ready to sacrifice his life for his country. I have seen it many times.
I can walk down a city street or through a crowded mall and instantly spot military people, both current or retired, even though they are wearing civilian clothes. They have that demeanor, bearing, pride. It’s the way they wear their clothes, the way they walk, heads held high, shoulders back, chest forward.
Military clothing is called a “uniform,” and the meaning and tradition of a uniform demands that it be worn with conformity and pride. You can take an actor, dress him up in a military uniform, and he does not look right. It’s because he is missing military demeanor and bearing.
Career military people have been trained to obey orders and carry out their duties and responsibilities without question or hesitation. Not many people know that during the turmoil and confusion in the hours of 9/11, several jet fighter pilots scrambled to patrol the skies to search for possible additional hijacked civilian airplanes. There was no time to arm their aircraft with weapons to shoot down hijacked planes that could possibly be headed for the White House or other critical institutions. Those fighter jet pilots were prepared and ready, if ordered, to fly their unarmed planes into the hijacked planes, thereby giving their lives to defend their country.
My friend, Terry, is a good example of what I’ve been talking about. He is a retired career U.S. Marine with 26 years in the Corps. As a teenager, Terry went through Marine basic combat training. For countless hours, he stood at rigid attention in the sands of Paris Island, remaining motionless during formations, inspections and ceremonies as sand fleas crawled up the trouser legs of his uniform, biting into the flesh of his legs and ankles. Terry was a Marine. He didn’t flinch or wince. Over and over it was hammered into him the necessity of obeying lawful orders, oral and written, without hesitation. And once an order is given, it must be followed until it is changed. This is something inside of every Marine.
After a long and honorable career in the Marine Corps, Terry retired and got a job with a freight company in Charlotte. His job was to drive a truck, hauling various loads of freight. From the beginning, he was instructed to load a shipment only if there was a bill of lading attached to it. No exceptions.
For several weeks, all went well with Terry’s new civilian job. He checked the paperwork on every load of freight before putting it into his truck. One day as Terry waited in his truck, the company president, accompanied by the company’s owner, came into the freight yard.
The company’s owner had his office in another state and was visiting the branch where Terry worked. The president walked over to Terry and told him to load up a shipment that was waiting on the loading dock. When Terry prepared to load the freight, he saw that there was no bill of lading on it. Terry said that he couldn’t load it. The president said to go ahead and load it, and he would have the paperwork sent in a few minutes. Terry said, “Sorry, my orders are to not load until I have the paperwork.” The man reminded Terry that he was the president of the company. Terry replied that he was not going to load the shipment until he had the paperwork. The president angrily walked away and rejoined the owner of the company.
A couple of hours later, Terry received a call to report to the president’s office. “Oh, boy!” Terry thought. “I’m in big trouble.” When he approached the president sitting at his desk, the man said, “Terry, I’ve been instructed to give you a message from the owner of this company. He said to tell you that you’re doing a great job and to keep up the good work.”
