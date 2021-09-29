The government, with an arm to enforce its tyranny, has declared that is has the right not only to tax, but to bind us in all cases whatsoever. Even the expression is impious, for so unlimited a power can belong only to God.
What means this martial array, if its purpose be not to force us to submission? Can anyone assign any other possible motive for it? This is presented to bind and rivet upon us those chains which the agencies of government have been so long forging. Let us not deceive ourselves. These are the implements of subjugation, the last arguments to which tyranny resorts.
We have but one lamp by which we should be guided, and that is the lamp of experience. I know no way of judging the future but by the past.
It is a foundational principle of our government that the principal supreme power is possessed by the people of this state as sovereign and derived; inferior and delegated power is possessed by the servants that they employ.
When government grants permission to itself to do a thing to anyone of us that we all agree is wrong for us to do to each other, is this being governed or ruled?
ROBERT M. WATSON
Warrenton
