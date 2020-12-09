Clarification may be needed for some. “’Tis the season not to be jolly.”
I am grateful to Mark Wethington, for making me aware of the possible misunderstanding about some of my letter to the editor titled, “’Tis the Season.”
I do not appreciate Mark for continuing the jingle for me; those who know me know that I am quite capable of thinking for myself.
“’Tis the Season” was meant satirically to bring attention to the climate of our nation’s elections in 2020. I find no reason to be jolly about the charade which played out by the board of commissioners of the Town of Warrenton.
I have been in Warrenton for three of this type of appointment. Yes, indeed this was quite different from the others. In the past, there had been two special meetings. One for the candidates to present themselves, then another to confirm the board’s decision.
In this appointment, the candidates were supposedly not discussed previously.
So, I ask, how did the board reach this instant unanimous decision without any prior discussion of the said candidates?
The seat of commissioner Packer was vacated in September, which gave the board of commissioners two months to decide. This appointment was in no doubt decided beforehand. No need to explain… like previously I said, “’Tis the Season.”
Why the charade? Why waste the time of the other applicants?
Correction of my meaning not necessary.
DEBORAH SPEER
Warrenton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.