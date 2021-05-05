County administrators: Why are you spending time and money in an effort to please all citizens of Warren County in the replacement of the statue formerly located on Courthouse Square?
Let’s keep it simple. Use the base, as is, for a platform (soap box) where citizens can come to express themselves on any subject, with the possible exceptions of politics and religion.
The cost would be to install handrails at the top and leading up. I suggest the placement of the rail would put the speaker facing the Courthouse and our state and national flags.
No microphones or music, just the power of the human voice to express the message.
ROGER GRIESINGER
Afton-Elberon
