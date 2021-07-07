I am proud of the citizens of Warrenton. Several weeks ago, a number of people came together at the Warren County Courthouse to reenact the 1921 court case related to the lynching of two Black men in Norlina. “Seeking Justice” was written based on court documents, national and other news articles and collective memory. When the men protested the sale of bad apples costing 10 cents, the result was a shootout involving a White mob, two lynchings, and the disruption of many lives and homes of Black citizens. This was a tragedy not to be forgotten on so many fronts; yet, for many people, it is easier to just say forget it and move on.
I want to applaud those people, both Black and White, who recognized that it is better to address wounds and set about healing than to let them fester. Many people invested in making this production a possibility. They are people who, in my opinion, have their eyes open to the possibilities of a town where people see people as people, not “colored” or “white” or “Indian.” The people who invested in this production set about addressing longstanding issues which must be addressed if Warrenton and Warren County are to reclaim our place as a historical, yet progressive. We are past the point of blindness, which was exemplified in a White jury with no eyes for justice. We are past the point of denial of history and the scars which mar our souls as well as our bodies and our memories.
Let’s talk about it! This excellent production allowed, informed and encouraged the conversation to begin. Let’s let the healing continue. Will you do your part to hold our community accountable?
DR. JEAN BULLOCK-STEVERSON
Warrenton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.