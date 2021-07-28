LKG 911 Community Task Force is a nonprofit devoted to educating citizens and visitors before needing 911 emergency services. With the primary use of cellphones, we want 911 cell callers to understand and prepare for 911 system shortfalls:
• Your physical location does not transmit to the 911 center as it would with your home phone (landline).
• Cell towers easily route 911 cell callers to the wrong 911 center. Often, where county and state borders share proximity, the 911 cell caller is unknowingly routed to the wrong 911 emergency call center.
What do I do?
Always know your precise location. Be sure guests and children in your home know your address, including county and state. This helps the wrong 911 center get you transferred quicker.
Know your county and nearby county alternate 911 numbers. These are direct phone numbers to reach the correct 911 center when the cell call repeatedly goes to the wrong 911 center.
How do I get HELP fast?
• Be prepared to reach the correct 911 call center quickly.
• Be sure your house number is posted at your driveway entrance in 4-inch reflective numbers.
• Be sure to stay on the phone with the 911 dispatcher until responders arrive.
• Be sure to send someone to hail down 911 responders, and their path to the victim is clear.
• Be willing to follow instruction from the 911 dispatcher to aid the victim.
• Be interested in learning basic first aid, CPR and how to use an AED to improve outcomes for a victim.
• Be composed, remain calm.
Anything else to consider?
If you’re an avid outdoor person (hiking, biking, watersports, etc.) download the free app “WHAT3WORDS.” This tool quickly provides you three words which correlate with your GPS coordinates within 10 square feet and can be used with the 911 dispatcher.
Rural response time delays may be 20-45 minutes and take an additional 20 minutes to get to a hospital. Be ready to react to help someone in need. Learn first aid and CPR.
We offer presentations to organizations, first aid and CPR training, and helpful materials. Visit our resource tab at our website https://rural911taskforce.com/ to download helpful information, and feel free to email us at lkg911taskforce@gmail.com.
LAKE GASTON COMMUNITY 911 TASK FORCE
