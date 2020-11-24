I am grateful to Deborah Speer for her letter to the editor last week entitled “’Tis the season.” I would like to continue the jingle by adding “to be jolly.”
I am grateful for her letter because the process for electing a new commissioner to replace one who recently resigned was certainly unusual. It was clear that the process had to be suddenly changed and also took the commissioners by surprise, as expressed by one of them during the meeting. It was thought that the board would consider candidates in closed session, but it was announced that this process would have to be conducted in open, public session. This was a surprise to me.
Because of my various involvements around town, a number of persons had encouraged me to put my name “in the hat” as a candidate, but none of those persons was a commissioner. As a new commissioner, I am not yet acquainted with how the board functions both formally and informally. No one “promised” me this appointment, which is one question which Deborah asked. In fact, about a week before the election took place, I wrote an email to some of the town leaders suggesting that someone else might be a better candidate than I was and that I was open to withdrawing my name for consideration. Perhaps the board thought that my shorter residence in town, along with my involvement and experience were positive aspects.
I am grateful for the trust that has been placed in me as a commissioner. I have found Warrenton to be a very blessed place in which to live, and my wife and I have gotten involved in various ways. I promise to serve this community with a listening ear to all. In the short time I have lived in Warrenton, I have witnessed various segments of our community which need reconciling: races, ages, cultures, political ideologies, economic differences, gender identities, the “old guard” and new residents, etc. The results of a recent survey circulated around Warrenton reveal this. I will offer what I can to build bridges and to strengthen Warrenton as an inclusive and welcoming community.
One of the greatest joys in life is living together with respect and love for one another in the midst of our differences. I certainly honor what Deborah has written. This community is a place where we can find tremendous “jolly” because of the unity in our diversity.
MARK W. WETHINGTON
Warrenton
