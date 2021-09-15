As the Keep Warren County Beautiful group gears up for our fall litter sweep, one of our members created a poster that is on the Warren County webpage that says, “The leaves should be the only thing you see on the roadside.” I think we can all agree on this statement. Over the last few years, we have become more and more aware and more engaged in being a part of the solution rather than the problem. Please join us during September to make this our most successful litter sweep thus far.
Supplies are available at the Warren County Board of Elections office, including collection bags, gloves, vests and pickup sticks. Our staff is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to assist you. Working together for the better for all citizens.
DEBBIE FORMYDUVAL, Chairwoman
Keep Warren County Beautiful
