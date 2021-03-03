I’m just an ordinary, highly concerned citizen like so many of us. Although we are not doctors and scientists, we still live in this world and experience all of life’s ups and downs. We all have good thoughts and ideas to share because they might be important.
This pandemic, which has not just touched America, but the world as we know it, is nothing to take lightly. We only have one chance to get it right and save as many lives as can possible by making the best choices, both from our elected leaders and ourselves as individuals who know better about ourselves than someone else does.
With the COVID-19 “relaxation,” we have to be very careful and not be fooled to let down our guard on things, including rushing back to whatever it is that we want to rush back to. We must be very, very careful on how we reopen ourselves; if we make the wrong moves, we can suffer a tremendous setback that can set us all so far back in danger that many more lives can be lost that don’t have to be.
Remember last spring when we opened up too fast in some states? People died that didn’t have to. If only we had waited a minute more, we would have had perhaps a safer summer, fall and winter than what we had; we might be ahead of the game to defeat this virus. We are fortunate to have vaccines now, but we should wait until a lot more of the population is vaccinated before we rush out of our zones again.
Remember we only have one chance to get it right, so why not take our time to be sure that we do it right and not rush out to potential danger? We are all connected to this threat in some way or another, so we can’t make it just about ourselves, but continue to wait and make it also about others. The scientists have stated that we need a certain percentage of the population to be vaccinated to be stronger to go forth, so we should do that and wait.
The vaccines are on back order, so it takes a moment to bring them up to speed. We should be patient because we’ve already waited a long time to “breathe” again, but we can’t breathe freely until we are all safely covered together.
DEONIA (DEE) NEVEU
Whitsett
