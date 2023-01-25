I’d like to thank Commissioner Chair Baker for assuring citizens that commissioners had not been discussing redevelopment of the PCB landfill site and that any development at the site would include citizen input. At the recent commissioners’ meeting, Joan Smyth, a hydrogeological engineer who had been hired by the county, presented a report of limited testing she had conducted of the six-inch soil cover at the PCB landfill site. Commissioner Davis said that they had the testing done because of recent concerns of citizens and to make sure that folks who were coming to the fall 40th anniversary PCB protest celebration were safe.
County Manager Jones said that “when the testing was done, the county did not have an idea of what development at the site could look like” (Warren Record, 1.11.23).
Baker’s assurance was important because development of the site had been discussed in 2004 as part of the cleanup process and in 2012 as part of the 30th anniversary of the PCB protest movement.
There is no scientific or ethical justification for ever developing the 142-acre PCB landfill site and further exposing people to residual PCB contamination. The property is not an urban, prime-location brownfield that needs to be developed because of limited space.
Only the four-acre landfill site was cleaned up and without independent oversight to guarantee the quality. The remaining contaminated 142-acre site was left as is.
Smyth assured citizens the PCB levels were well under the EPA threshold limits, but these limits are calculated based on cost benefits. What’s more, “The average American already carries enough PCB in his or her body to meet or exceed the minimum threshold for beginning health problems” (Wisconsin Clean Water Action Council).
Smyth explained that she had taken four soil samples, and one was discounted because it was taken where the six-inch clean cover soil was thinner and had included detoxified soil. The fact that this level made her discount the sample seems to reveal that the level of the PCB cleanup was not particularly safe. Perhaps that’s why when the state deeded the landfill property to the county in 2010, ridding itself of future responsibility, it said that the site should not be used for something such as a swimming pool.
Smyth said that “much of the data from the early years of the landfill’s history cannot be found” (Warren Record, 1.11.23). Therefore, she was unaware of concerns of independent hydrogeologist Patrick Barnes who expressed concern about the state adding cover soil into the cleanup average calculation to artificially reduce the average concentration (PCB Landfill Community News Wire, Jan. 2004).
Nor could Smyth have found records of:
1) EPA’s 1983 report of significant PCB air emissions a half a mile away from the landfill nor Barnes’ 1996 recommendation to install an activated carbon filter at the landfill vent within 72 hours (“Air Emissions of PCB and Associated Health Risks”);
2) or dangerous levels of dioxins found in state/independent split samples found in two monitoring wells, Richneck Creek, the sediment basin, seepage from the side of the landfill, and at the top of the landfill (Ewald, Final Report, 1994);
3) or the state’s failure to install a critical leachate collection system to pump water out of the landfill (“Problems with the Warren County PCB Landfill,” Hirschhorn, 1996);
4) or the state’s own rainfall data proving water was entering and exiting the landfill for years (“PCB Landfill Environmental Security Summary of Findings,” Barnes, 1996)
Commissioner Davis referred to the PCB landfill as an “open wound.” Indeed, the entire PCB landfill site is a cancer that shouldn’t be disturbed and spread as a public relations, lemon-to-lemonade means of turning Warren County into a money-making, toxic tourist destination and as a means of protecting the responsible parties — the state, the EPA, and now the county.
Warren County citizens deserve leadership based on the truth and that envisions a future based on innovative initiatives that protect public health and sustain a clean environment.
