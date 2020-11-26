The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its Nov. 10 regular monthly meeting.
The board approved the employment of the following: Vaughan Elementary School: Sherry Alston, exceptional children teacher; Adrienne Boyd, day tutor; and Sallye Duncan, tutor; Northside K-8 School: Kia Scruggs, middle grades social studies teacher.
The board approved extra-duty assignments for Warren County High School as follows: Folami Alston, junior varsity/varsity cheerleader coach; Maurice Crump, assistant football coach; Victor Hunt, Jr, head varsity football coach; April Macon, girls’ basketball coach, and girls’ and boys’ tennis coach; Toriana McRae, head varsity boys’ basketball coach; Edward Miles, assistant football coach; Wanda Thompson, cross county, girls’ track, golf and junior varsity boys’ basketball coach.
The board gave its approval for the following to serve in volunteer roles in the WCHS athletic program: Howard Baskerville, Jr., assistant football coach; Andrew Berghorn, licensed athletic trainer; Ernest Fields, assistant football coach; Bryan Fuller, assistant football/boys’ basketball coach; William Lee Hargrove, Jr., assistant junior varsity boys’ basketball coach; Fernando Harrison, assistant football and assistant softball coach; Morton Jones, boys’ track coach; Herley Moss, Jr., assistant football coach and head softball coach; James Andrew Short, junior varsity/varsity volleyball coach and varsity baseball coach; Jaelen Williams, assistant football coach.
Vacancies were reported as follows: Northside: middle grades science teacher and school counselor; Vaughan: Exceptional Children teacher; WCHS: Career and Technical Education health science education teacher; Warren New Tech High School: school counselor; Maintenance: shipping/receiving courier; districtwide: Academically or Intellectually Gifted teacher for the elementary schools.
