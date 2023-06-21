First, I’d like to thank all the shopkeepers, and businesses and neighbors who have helped me while I have had problems with a compressed nerve.
They have done curbside service, have taken my groceries into my house and have accommodated me in numerous ways. Says a lot about small towns: Rachel’s Whistle Stop Café, Hardware Café, Walgreens, especially Futrell Pharmacy, Friends Two, and so many more that are too numerous to name.
Please know I appreciate every step you take and everything you do for me.
WILLIAM HARDY
Warrenton
