This past June, an article by a Reuters journalist caught my attention. Tom Lasseter’s article was entitled “The Slaves Built That.” Lasseter, along with his Reuters colleagues, began exploring the ancestral ties to slavery of America’s most powerful politicians. He also excavated his own family history. I encourage you to “Google” the report he wrote. What he explored with regard to his own roots in Georgia would be a wonderful thing to happen here in Warren County.
In his report, Lasseter notes some well-known political elite who descend from ancestors who owned slaves, including five living U.S. presidents, two Supreme Court justices, 11 governors and 100 legislators. They include persons such as Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Elizabeth Warren, Tammy Duckworth, Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch; among living U.S. presidents are Joe Biden, Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama (through his white mother’s side). He notes that there is no record of slavery in Donald Trump’s ancestry because he was a first-generation American, his parents being immigrants. The governors of 11 of our 50 states, in 2022, were descendants of slaveholders. Reuters found that in the last Congress at least 8 percent of Democrats and 28 percent of Republicans had ancestors who owned slaves.
Over the years I have done genealogical research on my own ancestry, some of it as a shared experience with my parents. My ancestry, on my father’s side, has roots in Craven County (“down East” as some say here in North Carolina, down near Maysville and Vanceboro, in the Swift Creek area). There are still a bunch of Wethingtons, Wetheringtons, Withingtons – Black and White – who live in that area and who are part of my heritage. A few years back we discovered the headstone of my great-great-grandfather Lewis Wethington (Wetherington) who was buried in a patch of woods on farmland which he had owned. My father was named after him. Great-great grandfather Lewis was a farmer, and family oral tradition holds that he hid out in a swamp during part of the Civil War. A man who owned this land in recent times told us that he remembered seeing what looked like the top couple inches of a small headstone “back in the woods,” in a fairly dense area; but he had never dug around it because he felt he should leave the dead alone. We found it, almost covered over by years of debris; we dug around it, and it read “Lewis Wethington.” From some other records we found his birth is put around 1832. So he was around 30-33 during the time of the Civil War (fought April 1861-April 1865). Family oral tradition doesn’t say whether Lewis hid in a swamp because he was a “coward” or because he was a war-resister. I would like to think the latter.
My great-great grandfather Lewis was a slave owner. In 1850 and 1860, in addition to the usual U.S. government household census, there was added a second document for census takers to fill out which was a slave schedule. The slave schedule lists the “Slave Owner” name and then the “Slave Inhabitants” by age, gender, color (B for Black or M for Mulatto), and, also, whether they were “Deaf & dumb, blind, insane or idiotic.” In the 1860 slave schedule of Craven County it shows that my great-great-grandfather Lewis had a 48-year-old male slave who was noted as blind, a 30-year-old female slave, a female who was 15, a male who was 1, and a male who was 4 months. All are noted as “B” for Black, although it is hard to read the “scribble” of the 4-month-old, whether he is a “B” or a “M.” I so much wish I could know exactly who were the slaves in this ancestral household of mine, in particular why my great-great-grandfather would have a 48-year-old male slave who must have been of little “economic value” because of his blindness.
While I am not one of those famous US politicians whose ancestors owned slaves, nevertheless, my ancestors here in North Carolina owned slaves. If I tried hard enough, I am sure I could find ways to justify their slave ownership: economics, ignorance, altruism (?). However, I have no desire to justify the slave holding of my ancestors, but, instead, my desire is to acknowledge my heritage, to feel remorse for it, and to allow it to shape my present summons to “own up to it” through actions of justice, fairness and love.
Embracing my ancestry, and being willing to tell the story, is not the primary reason I am a member of the Warren County NAACP; it is not the primary reason why, when asked, I was willing to take part in a 2021 local reenactment called “Seeking Justice”; I was the white judge who presided over the trial of 18 Black men here in Warren County who in 1921 were accused of inciting a riot at the Norlina train depot. These historical events are tied to two Black men, Mr. Plummer Bullock and Mr. Alfred Williams, who were taken out of the jail in Warrenton by a white mob and lynched about a mile outside of town.
Sorrowfully embracing my ancestry here in North Carolina is not the primary reason I serve on various local committees which seek to recover important Black history in our community and others which work toward greater equality in education, business, housing and job opportunities. We do these things not (primarily) as acts of repentance for our ancestor’s actions, but we do it because it is right, good and the just thing to do. It is also part of my own Christian calling. Our Warren County community will be a much better place if we listen to each other’s stories, tell our stories with honesty, reconcile with and embrace one another, and together (Black, Indigenous and White) practice God’s justice love in all of our relationships within this community.
It is my hope that members of our community, Black and White and Indigenous, will come forth with stories of their ancestors and of themselves, and honestly share these stories as part of our common history in Warren County. It will make us a stronger and more reconciled people, who can work together across any barriers to build an amiable and attractive community.
