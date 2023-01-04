In response to Sanford’s letter of 12/14, I think it would be good to remember the greatest hit of America’s greatest jazz player. Louis Armstrong came out of devastating poverty in the Storyville District of New Orleans and grew up in an orphanage. He went on to have hundreds of musical hits, including #1 hits in six decades. He was a major worldwide celebrity. His song below was a worldwide #1 hit in countries from Switzerland to South Africa; from Latin America to Europe to Africa and Asia and the Far East. Armstrong wrote this to counter the pessimism of the ‘60s by looking at the good in people and in the world. It still rings true today ... even more so than when it was new.
What A Wonderful World
I see trees of green
Red roses too
I see them bloom
For me and you
And I think to myself
What a wonderful world
I see skies of blue
And clouds of white
The bright blessed day
The dark sacred night
And I think to myself
What a wonderful world
The colors of the rainbow
So pretty in the sky
Are also on the faces
Of people going by
I see friends shaking hands
Saying, “How do you do?”
They’re really saying
“I love you”
I hear babies cry
I watch them grow
They’ll learn much more
Than I’ll never know
And I think to myself
What a wonderful world
Yes, I think to myself
What a wonderful world
Oh yeah
BRENT SMITH
Macon
