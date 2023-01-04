In response to Sanford’s letter of 12/14, I think it would be good to remember the greatest hit of America’s greatest jazz player. Louis Armstrong came out of devastating poverty in the Storyville District of New Orleans and grew up in an orphanage. He went on to have hundreds of musical hits, including #1 hits in six decades. He was a major worldwide celebrity. His song below was a worldwide #1 hit in countries from Switzerland to South Africa; from Latin America to Europe to Africa and Asia and the Far East. Armstrong wrote this to counter the pessimism of the ‘60s by looking at the good in people and in the world. It still rings true today ... even more so than when it was new.

What A Wonderful World

I see trees of green

Red roses too

I see them bloom

For me and you

And I think to myself

What a wonderful world

I see skies of blue

And clouds of white

The bright blessed day

The dark sacred night

And I think to myself

What a wonderful world

The colors of the rainbow

So pretty in the sky

Are also on the faces

Of people going by

I see friends shaking hands

Saying, “How do you do?”

They’re really saying

“I love you”

I hear babies cry

I watch them grow

They’ll learn much more

Than I’ll never know

And I think to myself

What a wonderful world

Yes, I think to myself

What a wonderful world

Oh yeah

BRENT SMITH

Macon