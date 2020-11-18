The Wise Baptist Church family would like to extend our appreciation and gratitude to our Warren County neighbors for their continued support of our ministry programs, fundraisers and community outreach initiatives.
Even in these unprecedented times, Wise Baptist Church has been blessed with a season of thanksgiving, as we were able to retire our church debt. Your financial generosity, through many years of support and participating in programs such as Harvest Day and July 4th celebrations have enabled us to expand our space for ministry. Harvest Day 2020 was without our usual crowds or in-house dining, but our drive-through event was still very successful.
Wise Baptist Church is committed to spreading the gospel and serving our neighbors. Our congregation has been enriched by participating in the Farmers to Families program sponsored by the USDA which provides food boxes to members of our community affected by the economic effects of COVID-19.
We have faithfully sought God’s guidance in providing meaningful worship and Bible study through this time of social distancing. We are striving to bless our community through our local schools and our fire department. In a time when it’s easy to be discouraged, we continue to feel God leading us to greater encouragement.
REV. RICKY LAMM, pastor
Wise Baptist Church
