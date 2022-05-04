Over the last few days, I have been asked why I have not endorsed a candidate in the North Carolina First Congressional District Democratic primary and why I have not offered a comment regarding Congressman GK Butterfield’s candidate endorsement.
I have not done either to this point because of my desire to promote party unity. I have further been asked if I am afraid to publicly endorse a candidate. I am not afraid to indicate which candidate for whom I will be voting.
There are four candidates in the Democratic primary; two are newcomers, with positive campaign statements and some constituency support. Our party continues to welcome new candidates with voices and passion to serve the public interest.
The Democratic Party is a big tent. The two more experienced candidates are Erica Smith and Don Davis. Either of these two candidates will represent North Carolina’s First Congressional District with distinction and courage. Both candidates are like my children.
I am considered by some to be the grandmother of the North Carolina Democratic Party and on occasion will offer unsolicited advice. From that perspective, I encourage each candidate in the race to acknowledge the solid competition and appreciate how fortunate we are to have good candidates willing to serve our district. In the end, voters will determine the best representative for the First Congressional District.
Candidates—you will need to exhibit mutual respect as you compete with one another. Ultimately, the primary winner will need support from other competitors in this race to be successful. Keep your eyes on the prize and remember, winning both the primary and the November election will require party unity and grassroots support.
