On behalf of Warren Family Institute, Inc., we would like to say “thank you” to local churches, businesses and individuals for your generous donations and support of our Annual Back to School Supply Drive. Through your donations, we were able to provide over 300 Warren County students with backpacks filled with school supplies.
In partnership with Korita Steverson of Mag’s Marketplace, a back to school supply giveaway drive-through event was held in the parking lot of Mag’s Marketplace on Aug. 27. Without the support from the community, it would not have been possible. You truly make the difference for us, and we are extremely grateful for your help in making this event a huge success.
LINDA REID PITCHFORD
Family Support Specialist
Warren Family Institute, Inc.
