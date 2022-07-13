On behalf of The Wise Baptist Church and the Wise 4th of July Parade and Festival Committee, I would like to thank all the sponsors and vendors that helped make the 2022 edition of Wise Parade and Festival a huge success. Thanks also to all that came out to watch the parade and stayed to enjoy The Martin Davis Band with Jackie Gore and their beach music. Each year we have this Festival, more veterans come out so we can recognize them for their service. We pray more veterans would feel invited and welcomed to be a part of this celebration.
We are always indebted to the person who serves as our Grand Marshal—this year was no exception. It was an honor to have Macey Paynter and his family to join us this year.
Thanks also go out to Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams and his deputies for helping with traffic, the members of North Carolina Highway Patrol who came and lead the parade down main street (US No. 1), and the men from Warren County DOT who worked hard to get the road shoulder dressed up for the day’s event. As usual, we had a yard full of parade entries and many others that lined up on the shoulder of the highway. Again, thanks to everyone for making the 2022 Wise Parade and Festival a great event. Together we can do great things.
BRUCE PERKINSON
Wise
