What happened? Did I miss it? Does anyone else feel the need to celebrate the accomplishment made 40 years ago in this county? To what am I referring? In the 1981-82 school year, John Graham and Norlina high schools were merged to form Warren County High School. The students came together to form athletic teams, bands and cheering squads, and the entire county supported them with their attendance at athletic events.
How many of you remembered trying to find a parking space on or off-campus before a home game at the John Graham site? How early did you have to get to the campus to get a good seat? Do you remember those cement bleachers? Do you remember seeing college basketball coaches from East Carolina, Duke and NC State come to the John Graham gym to see a varsity game? Didn’t some of you travel to Enfield and Gumberry to those tiny gyms to support the players? Do you remember the atmosphere when we visited the Weldon and Northwest Halifax gyms?
We did not win every basketball game, but the teams played well. Coach James Howell combined the talents and skills of those young men on the varsity team to win games in the conference, on the district and regional levels and, finally, at the big dance in Greensboro at the Coliseum to face Swannanoa Owen High School and the highly-recruited Brad Daugherty. Don’t you remember that Warren County had an athlete who was being recruited by Division 1 basketball teams?
When are we going to honor those young men for the great accomplishment that has not been achieved by a WCHS Eagles squad since—1982 AAA State Champions? We have an entire generation of students and residents who do not know about this team. The names I recall, and I apologize for any I miss, were Joe Greene, John Falcon, David Henderson, Jerome Cooper, Mark Ellington, Charlie Fields and Dennis Wharton. Some of these men are still living in the area. Others have moved elsewhere, but probably still have Warren County relatives and contacts.
WCHS Class of 1982,what are you planning to do? Will you have a public event to celebrate? Warren County Commissioners and Board of Education members, what are you planning to do? I know two of the board of education members were teachers in the system in 1982. If and when you do something, please advertise in all media forms — old and new — and give people time to fix their calendars. We can have another parade, recognize the team at a game other than Homecoming, have an outdoor celebration on campus or at the recreation complex, let the area television, cable and radio stations cover the recognitions, give them keys to the city, county or whatever, place or make some permanent marker at the high school or at the courthouse, put together a book of newspaper articles published during that school year from Warrenton, Roanoke Rapids, Henderson, Durham, Raleigh and Greensboro. Let’s do something!
One of my favorite pictures appeared in the Greensboro News and Record on the front page of the sports section the day after we won the title. It was a half page picture, in color, of John Falcon challenging Brad Daugherty for the ball in the air with about two inches separating their fingertips. Amazing!!
Okay, Warren County, with our current high school athletic teams vying for excellence at the state level, let these children know about the legacy that began 40 years ago. Finally, please remember that the football and girls basketball teams were serious contenders for state titles in that same year. I will be waiting to hear about what we are planning to do to recognize this great achievement. GO EAGLES!!! EAGLE PRIDE!!!
KATHY MCLEOD ALLEN
Durham
