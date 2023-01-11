Warren Family Institute, Inc. wants to express our sincere gratitude to churches, businesses, schools and individuals for their generous contributions to WFI’s Christmas Toy Drive. It was a huge success! Because of your donations, you helped change the lives of 41 families on Christmas morning! Children received toys such as bikes, drones, board games, basketballs, footballs, remote control cars, dolls, books and more. What you did to reach our children was amazing!
WFI would like to say a special thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Baskerville for their kindness, generosity, and the time and effort that they both put into making Christmas special for Warren County families.
After Christmas, I came into contact with a mom who we served during the toy giveaway, and she stated, “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you do; the toys you gave my three children were the only gifts they received.” You “MADE” our Christmas.
Thank you to everyone for continuing to support WFI by helping to make our community stronger and creating a magical holiday for the youngest among us. See you next year!
You truly make the difference.
LINDA REID PITCHFORD
Family Support Specialist
Warren Family Institute, Inc.
