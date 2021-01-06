In West Africa, there’s a saying, “Look back to the past to go forward.” The Sankofa bird symbolizes this idea. It’s depicted with its feet firmly planted forward, looking back with an egg in its beak; the egg suggesting the future. This New Year is a Sankofa Moment for Warren County, an opportunity to look back 100 years to 1921 and look forward 100 years to 2121, a year of “reflection and projection” summed up as The Nineteen Twenty-One Project.
The year 1921 was significant for Warren County. African Americans’ out-migration marked the year after the White mob lynching of Plummer Bullock and Alfred Williams. While fear of racial oppression defined the era, African Americans demonstrated resilience by building communities, schools, churches, institutions, families, and a progressive spirit that survives today.
The early 20th Century was not pretty in the rural South. Warren County solidified a harsh sharecropping system, which led many African Americans and poor Whites into never-ending cycles of poverty. African Americans saw progress made during Reconstruction snatched away when Southern state legislatures passed new state constitutions that virtually disenfranchised all African American voters. Warren County’s White citizens were at the forefront of this movement to disenfranchise Black voters and declare white supremacy.
The Nineteen Twenty-One Project’s purpose revolves around historical truth-telling, to help us all understand the ways that racial oppression and white supremacy at the turn of the 20th Century shape systemic racism and our society today. The Project’s guiding questions are: Why does white supremacy culture lead to inequity in Warren County? What do we change now to ensure a future that’s equitable and just for all?
The Nineteen Twenty-One Project is a concept intended to be reparative. It invites all Warren County community members, publicly-funded and civic organizations, churches and faith groups, young and old, to open hearts and minds and deliberate on the questions above. These questions will work as prompts for Black History Month programs, Bible study sessions, and conversations with neighbors.
How do we resist impulses not to understand the past? It belongs to all of us. What if we move beyond the adage, “I don’t see color, I treat everybody the same?” The 1921 Project is not about calling people out, but instead calling them into dialogue, learning, and progressive actions. The year 2021 is an occasion to practice Sankofa, an exciting opportunity to strive for collaborative and intergenerational relationships. If we use this year as a time for study, reflection, and visioning a future with equity and justice for all, we will tell a story that is a beacon of light and hope.
JEREANN KING JOHNSON
Warrenton
