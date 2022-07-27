Good greetings. Just wanted to send a shout out to all the Warrenton residents who stopped to make sure I was all right after I got a flat tire the other day, a shout out to all who stopped by to help and even asked if I wanted water because, after all, it was a hot summer day.
As I celebrate my 20th anniversary of being a Warrenton resident this month, I was so amazed that, with everything going on in the world, people stopped to see if I was all right, did I need help, including the man whose house I had the flat in front of, a woman in a big, pretty red truck with her dog trying to push the car off the road, along with the kind cop. You all never ceased to amaze me.
Never stop being good and kind residents. God bless you.
DOROTHY IRENE WILLIAMS-PENN
Warrenton
