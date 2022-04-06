Last year around this time, the Talley and Moss family extended great gratitude to chief Steve Barney, the Station 8 Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department and Warren County Emergency Medical Services on saving the life of their love one, Carl Moss Sr. In April of 2021, Carl Sr. fell unresponsive in his home due to a heart attack. Today, Carl Sr. has lived another year and seen another birthday with moderate health issues due to the miracle performed by Station 8 VFD. “If it wasn’t for the heaven sent angels, things could’ve been very different,” says Nell Moss, spouse of Carl Sr. Up until this day the family still can’t believe what transpired, but are forever thankful and grateful for the extra mile chief Barney and his team took to save a life. God does have angels right here on earth. I am a believer.
VANILLA (NELL) MOSS
Wise
