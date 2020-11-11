The world lost two great men this weekend: Alex Trebek and Frank Newell.
Both men brought knowledge and entertainment into our homes each week.
For readers of The Warren Record and Lake Gaston Gazette-Observer, the loss of longtime columnist Frank Newell feels more like a loss of a family member or close friend.
Frank’s stories about wildlife, family, friends and lessons he learned growing up in Warren County, made even the most casual reader feel like they knew him.
His lessons on wildlife were explained so that even the readers with no understanding of nature could learn and take away knowledge from his column.
There are several generations of children who have grown up either visiting him on his farm or had him visit them at their school, where he would educate them on the importance of wildlife and its effects on their environment.
It seems everyone knew if you had a wildlife question or concern you were directed to call Frank Newell.
Many individuals would find lost or hurt animals and drop them off by his farm.
I wish I knew how many animals he had rescued and nursed back to health always with the hope of releasing them back into the wild.
I had the privilege of getting to know Frank back in the early 2000s when I worked at The Warren Record.
When Frank walked in the front door, you never knew what he would be bringing in with him.
Somehow I was always the one who had to hold his newest rescue.
My favorite was a baby fawn and my least favorite was a nutria.
If you aren’t sure what a nutria is, well, it’s a very large rat. Yes, I didn’t know that until after I held it.
My learning what the creature actually was brought about a big chuckle from Frank and he packed up his newly acquired rodent and left the building.
Frank was also very caring, even after I left to go to work in another county whenever he saw my mother he would always ask how I was doing.
I think we will all miss the caring side of Frank.
One doesn’t think of Frank Newell without thinking of his love of blue birds. He founded the Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group, which builds bluebird houses.
The houses have been shipped all across the United States and overseas as well, in the hopes of building up the bluebird population.
Just a few minutes after learning of Frank’s passing, I was heading to my car and I looked up and saw four of the bluest-blue birds fly up into a nearby tree.
I’m not sure I believe in such things as signs but I do believe it was all the tireless work he put into multiplying the species.
As I sadly place the final column from Frank on the page this week, it is hitting me that this is the end of an era.
I am thankful that the final column published is about veterans because he also served this country for many years in the U.S. Army.
He was a proud American who served his country, state and county until the very end.
After this week, there will be no more words of wisdom or humorous tales but hopefully we will all carry a little love of nature in our hearts and think of Frank whenever we see a bluebird.
