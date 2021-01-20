Our boys’ basketball team learned a hard lesson in their recent game against South Granville: devastating loss and public scrutiny. Now, they are learning to hold their heads high and to suit up for the next game.
As the Class of 2004, we know losing is an inevitable part of the athletic experience; we learned those lessons, too. But there are some lessons we don’t want our children to learn.
We don’t want them to learn the lesson of neglected athletic programs. We don’t want them to learn the devastating feeling of a 100+ point loss; how a loss like that isn’t about skill, but about resources the school system puts into their development.
For the Class of ’04, athletics kept some of us from dropping out of high school; athletics sent some of us to college; athletics build bonds between us; it was a source of school and community pride.
Is that still there for our kids now?
Other lessons learned as the Class of ’04:
• The “I can’t wait to leave” lesson
• The “You’re from Warren County? I bet you’re glad to get out lesson
• The “Why would you move back there?” lesson
• The “I would come home, but I don’t want my child in Warren County Schools’ lesson
We no longer want Warren County children learning these lessons. As Warren County Schools plans for the future — in academics and extracurriculars — we hope they are putting the right practices in place to make sure Warren County is not a losing game.
CATHERINE SMITHZER, MAURICE WEST, DAVID HENDERSON, KRYSTLE SYLVER, CHARLA DUNCAN, FELICIA DORTCH JONES, CARA EVANS VAN RYNBACH
Warren County High School Class of 2004
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.