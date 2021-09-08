Community Law Enforcement would like to thank the public for their participation in the School Supply Giveaway event that took place on Aug. 21. Without you as a community partner, our goal would not have been met.
Your willingness to donate is the reason why we were able to help over 200 of our Warren County students and families. The smile on the faces of our students and the gratitude of the parents and caregivers is why we volunteer our time, effort and resources.
It is an honor and privilege to work alongside such caring stakeholders. The commitment to invest in the future of our youth will no doubt pay in dividends. As we help to shape the academic strength of our future leaders and policy makers, we are reminded that it “takes a village.” Thank you for being a part of that “Village.” We look forward to partnering with you on future projects that support our community.
COMMUNITY LAW ENFORCEMENT
Coordinators: John Branche
and Marcus West
Members: Staff of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
