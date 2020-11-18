Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary would like to thank everybody for their continued support. The year 2020 has certainly been a crazy, crazy year for all of us.
During the past eight-plus months, everything regarding us (Bingo, fundraisers, yard sales) and the world has been cancelled because of COVID-19. These cancellations continue through the rest of 2020 for Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary.
We pray that you and your families have stayed safe during this stressful time and will continue to stay safe. We will make announcements when activities begin again.
As the holidays approach, we would like to wish everybody a safe holiday season. Happy Thanksgiving, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all!
PAT TRAINUM, publicity
Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.