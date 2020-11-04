The following is reprinted from July 2006.
A lot of strange and sometimes wonderful things happen in this world in which we live and have our being. I’ve said it before that those who live and work with wild nature on a regular basis tend to be somewhat more religious than others, and the reason being is that they see more of the strange and wonderful happenings out there.
As I was growing up, my daddy often said that many people sleep away the best parts of their lives, missing much of life’s and nature’s wonders. To me, the times just before the break of dawn and just after sunset are the best times of the day. That’s when most of nature’s wonders occur.
When the sun goes down and darkness descends upon the land, most people become somewhat uneasy and want to go home. But most wild animals are active and comfortable in the dark, and when the sun comes up they want to go into their dens, hollows, and other places of refuge. This is no coincidence. Nature fixed it so that the wild creatures could live their lives separate and apart from man. The day belongs to man. The night belongs to the wild things.
Is it a coincidence that, in carrying out nature’s law — only the strong survive — wild predators such as foxes, bobcats and owls catch, kill and eat the weaker, less healthy of the prey animals such as rabbits, squirrels and rodents? A weak, inbred rabbit tastes just as good to a fox as a strong, healthy rabbit, and the weak one is a lot easier to catch.
Is it a coincidence that in early to mid-spring when most songbirds are raising their babies and have to feed each baby every 20 minutes which requires the parent birds to catch billions of insects and worms, that it’s also the time of year that the tent caterpillars, worms, roaches and many other insects are hatching?
Most of us know of and enjoy nature’s art shows twice a year. In March and April the red maples, tulip poplars, honeysuckle, privet and other spring flowers cover the land with beauty and sweet aroma. And in September and early October, the fall flowers, such as aster, ageratum, goldenrod, and other late blooming plants provide a final extravaganza of color before winter’s cold takes them away.
But how many of us know that at the same time the spring flowers are blooming, the honeybees and other important insects that pollinate crops, gardens and wild plants that provide food for man and animals are becoming desperate for nectar and pollen to replenish their hives and combs, food that was used up during the long winter? And the fall pollinating insects need an enormous amount of pollen and nectar to store up for the coming winter. Coincidence?
During long dry spells and droughts, the wild blossoms, fruits and seeds are much richer in sugars and carbohydrates than in normal weather. Why is this? During dry spells, the plants don’t produce as much food, but the wild creatures get just as much nourishment from what they do eat. Nature takes care of its own. Those who live close to nature know that cultivated, fertilized and irrigated domestic fruit is not as delicious as that grown wild by nature.
In late summer, the sap and juices that flow in wild plants become richer, higher in sugars and carbohydrates. The insects, rodents and other wild beings that feed on plants grow fatter. The predators that kill and eat the fat insects and rodents get fat themselves. This is nature’s way of insulating them for the approaching winter.
In early spring, the sap and juices in wild plants become thinner and have a lower content of sugars and carbohydrates. The insects and rodents begin to lose weight and slim down. Therefore, the predators that eat them also slim down and lose body fat. Spring is coming, and they don’t need insulation. The fatter an animal is, the thicker its fur is. When the animal begins to lose body mass in the spring, it begins to lose or “shed” its winter coat.
Is your faith maybe not as strong as you would like it to be? Then study, observe, and learn more about the strange and wonderful ways of nature. It will strengthen your belief and enhance your peace of mind.
Are those strange and wonderful happenings just coincidence? No way. Coincidences don’t occur on a routine, scheduled basis, but randomly and unpredictably, like bolts of lightning.
What, then, causes the strange and sometimes wonderful things that happen in nature? Some scholars, scientists, experts, and people of books call it “inherited characteristics” or “acquired traits.” But that ain’t what I call it. I go a little bit deeper. I call it “by the hands of God.”
