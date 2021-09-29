As a concerned citizen who read these accomplishments, written by Warrenton Town Administrator Robert Davie, which were presented at the town commissioners’ meeting on Sept. 13, how do you feel about these accomplishments?
Voice your thoughts, opinions and comments at the next town commissioners’ meeting on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, the meeting may be conducted using Zoom or telephone dial-in. Contact the town administrator’s office at 252-257-1122 for the Zoom link or call-in number.
YVETTE ROBERTS
Warrenton
Editor’s note: Davie included the following, entitled “Accomplishments for African Americans in Warrenton,” in the meeting agenda packet for the Sept. 13 Warrenton Town Board meeting. The newspaper has made standard news edits.
“A commissioner recently asked me what I knew about the sentiment of me in the African American community in Warrenton. As a result, I felt the need to itemize a list of accomplishments specifically for African American citizens.
- Over $14 million in grant funding, or $16,451 per African American citizen, to help offset increases in costs of water and sewer services primarily, but also to offset other costs such as garbage pickup (100 percent grant for new trash truck). Applying for an additional $6 million in grant funding, or another $7,058 per citizen, in spring 2022 to offset the burden of additional water and sewer improvements.
- Secured $750,000 in grant funding for housing rehabilitation, of which African Americans received the vast majority of total funds. Of the nine recipients, five are African American. Three African Americans will have their houses rebuilt, receiving $125,000 each. For the African American recipients, working through issues of bankruptcy, negotiating with creditors, finding sources to pay off outstanding debts, so that work can continue to move forward and they can receive their award.
- Intervened to financially support Kings Fitness, an African American-owned business, when it announced its closing. Town Board approved staff memberships. Kings Fitness remains open today, having recently been given special consideration and extended time for setting up a water account.
- Established Icehouse classes (How to Think Like an Entrepreneur) at Frontier Warren. The first cohort of 23 individuals was entirely African American, and a second cohort was majority African American.
- Provided free office space in Frontier Warren, the only free space, to an African American.
- Helped several African American businesspersons launch new enterprises at Frontier Warren.
- When town funds were not available, have personally given money to African Americans who were in particularly desperate situations.
- Participated in All Saints project, most recently suggesting and assisting successful grant application to Covington Foundation.
- Consulted with numerous African American organizations (Community Center, NAACP, etc.) on grant opportunities.
- Prioritized water and sewer projects in African American areas of Warrenton (Bute and Unity Streets) with grant funding from the state totaling $935,000.
- Kept water rates the lowest of the three local providers for six years. When increased rates, made sure that African American residents qualified for 100 percent grant at the state.
- Prioritized sidewalk repairs for African Americans.
- Extended curb and gutter on a storm water project, specifically for the property of an African American.
- Co-wrote, applied for and awarded a National Parks African American Civil Rights grant.
- Kept town contracts with local African American contractors, giving them opportunities to sharpen pencils when not low bidders and when competing against companies outside the area.
- With a grant award, helped to establish Hayley-Haywood Park, Warrenton’s first park in an African American neighborhood.
- For a Person of Color, currently resolving a storm water issue that will cost the town tens of thousands of dollars in the current FY budget.
- For a Person of Color, applied for and awarded a $500,000 grant for Milano’s
restaurant, achieving the best terms of any grant received by a business to date in Warrenton.
- Most proud of helping town staff get into the state retirement system for African Americans that worked for many years at a low wage. The town will be paying off for another 12 years accumulated liability or contributions African Americans did not have to make.”
