On Tuesday, Oct. 5, more than 100 people attended the virtual “Meet the Candidates Forum” to hear from candidates seeking an office in the Nov. 2 Municipal Election.
Participating in the Virtual Candidate Forum were Mary Hunter, Mark Wethington and Edna Scott, all seeking a seat on the Warrenton Town Board. A participant vying for a seat on the Norlina Town Board was Shavon Russell Davis. Mayor Walter Gardner also participated, seeking another term as mayor of Warrenton.
Candidates were able to explain their platforms and share views and ideas on various topics. The candidates fielded questions live from attendees. One of the most asked questions of the candidates was about what funding opportunities they would seek, and how this funding would impact the community economically. They were also asked how they felt about the COVID-19 mandates and vaccines, and what candidates would do to ensure there is diversity in the community. Candidates also stressed the importance of education, and there was a suggestion to establish a local PTA to get more parents involved in the school system. The Forum wrapped up when the candidates gave a two to three minute summary on why they are running, why they are the best candidate and how they plan to serve the citizens in Warren County.
Overall, I believe it was a very informative Candidate Forum that provided crucial information to the voters so they may qualify their candidate and make a wise choice.
On behalf of the NAACP, thank you for your attendance and participation in making this Virtual Candidate Forum a success.
The event was also live streamed and has been viewed over 166 times. If you are interested in viewing the forum, visit https://www.facebook.com/WCNCNAACP5465
MARY SOMERVILLE, first vice president/Community Relation Committee chairperson, NAACP
DR. COSMOS GEORGE, president NAACP
SANDRA LOVELY, secretary NAACP
