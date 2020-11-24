Football's biggest tragedy — 50 years later
In the hubbub of the coronavirus and the myriad of cancellations of college football games, a solemn anniversary was almost overlooked. On Nov. 14, 1970, Marshall had just lost its game at East Carolina, 17-14. The Thundering Herd team and a host of supporters bused back to Kinston to fly back home to Huntington, W.Va. It was the first time the team had flown to a game all season.
An hour or so later, the DC-9 crashed on final approach to the airport. All 75 passengers, including 36 players, perished. Among the players were seven who had played for Ferrum (Junior) College before transferring to Marshall. All seven had played on Ferrum’s 1968 national championship team that went 10-0. One of the Ferrum assistants was Rick Tolley, who was Marshall’s 30-year-old head coach on that fateful day.
Among the former Panthers killed were two players I knew well. I played tennis for Ferrum and had played high school football against Louisburg. One of Louisburg’s stars was Bob Patterson, who was not only a terrific football player, but a great guy. He would often ride home with me on the weekends and meet his mother to go on to Louisburg. We became good friends. Another player on the team was David Griffith from Clarksville (Bluestone.) He was a tough guy on the field, but a good guy off. All eight men are enshrined in Ferrum’s Sports Hall of Fame. It’s hard to believe that was 50 years ago. The sadness never goes away.
Last week Cousin Percy featured former Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung, the “Golden Boy” of Notre Dame and the MVP of the Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers. Paul had just passed away. I had a chance meeting with Hornung when we sat next to each other on a flight one day. I was amazed how big a man he was for a halfback, at 6-2, 215 pounds. I remember he laughed when I told him how surprised I was that he was that big, saying “you didn’t look that big on my family’s 21-inch TV.” Hornung was a unique player. He quarterbacked Notre Dame, played halfback, kicked, and punted for the Packers.
Time to mount the board and toss the magic darts. Fearless went 15-0 in his last picks. Barring any last-minute cancellations due to the virus, here are the picks.
SMU AT EAST CAROLINA: ECU finally got a needed win last week over Temple. SMU has been good all year and will be a slight favorite, but the Pirates could pull the upset. SMU 27, ECU 21.
VIRGINIA AT FLORIDA STATE: The big news concerned last week’s Clemson- FSU game. FSU called it off Saturday morning when they learned a Tiger player tested positive for the virus the day before. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said FSU didn’t want to play the Tigers. “COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game.” Not this year and maybe not next, but that’s the kind of statement that will come back to bite you. On to this week, Virginia 31, FSU 27.
PITTSBURGH AT CLEMSON: Is Clemson as good now as they were the last few seasons? Close wins over Syracuse and Boston College beg the question. Pitt has improved and is playing at its peak. Close? They don’t call it Death Valley for nothing. Clemson 41, Pitt 24.
N.C. STATE AT SYRACUSE: After their thrilling, last-second win over Liberty (blocked FG try,) this is the perfect game for the Wolfpack. Bailey Hockman has steadied as the Pack QB, and the running game is there. No gimme, but no loss either. State 27, Syracuse 20.
DUKE AT GEORGIA TECH: Both are in need of a win, but only one will. Duke just doesn’t have the bodies and Tech has them, only they are all like—18 years old. A toss-up so Fearless goes with the home team. Georgia Tech 24, Duke 21.
NOTRE DAME AT NORTH CAROLINA: A Friday afternoon affair and both are loaded for bear on offense. But the Tar Heels’ defense is well, missing in action. The Heels escaped Wake Forest 59-53, but Notre Dame is much better on defense. One of the nation’s best. Should be a great game and Fearless is excited to see it. Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 34.
OTHER MAJOR GAMES THIS WEEKEND: Boston College over Louisville, Alabama over Auburn, Georgia over South Carolina, Tennessee over Vanderbilt, Texas A & M over LSU, Liberty over Massachusetts, Florida over Kentucky, Oklahoma over West Virginia, Indiana over Maryland (close), Ohio State over Illinois, Cincinnati over Temple, Appalachian over Troy, and Charlotte over Western Kentucky.
TOFF TOP TEN THIS WEEK: (factors in strength of schedule) 1. Alabama 2. Notre Dame 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson 5. Texas A & M 6. Florida 7. Oregon 8. Georgia 9. Indiana 10. Cincinnati and Northwestern (tie.) Also, 12. Miami 24. UNC.
