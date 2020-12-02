A few nights ago, about 10 p.m., my wife and I had retired for the night. We both were asleep when I heard something beep. After listening and searching, I determined it was the carbon monoxide monitor.
We deliberated for a while trying to decide what to do and finally decided to call 911. The man that answered could not have been nicer. Against my better wishes, we called the fire department. In just a few minutes, here comes the Emergency Medical Services truck and a fire truck.
Walter Gardner and John Franks of Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department were on the fire truck, and two EMS personnel came also. They checked my carbon monoxide unit and found no carbon monoxide in the house. The unit only needed a battery, and everything was OK.
It really makes me feel good to know we have such an efficient 911 system and dedicated personnel that will respond so quickly when called. Thanks so much for our time and quick response.
SPENCER SCOTT
Warrenton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.