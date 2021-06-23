Happy Juneteenth Day. Finally a national holiday for America, especially since America was built harshly, sometimes fatally, on the backs of Black slaves from Africa who were taken from their own homeland, their families and all that was familiar to them, kidnapped, stolen, sold, separated and abused to work the land to build America for the English settlers. The British began slavery in America and many islands, like the Caribbean Islands. Some Africans were taken by the British from their homeland and placed on those islands.
Today, we finally can say in America that President Joe Biden made this historical tragedy a national holiday, which is a kind way for us to remember as Americans — all of us, including those who are not descendants of this past or culture, but all who are American — that it is our past, and we continue to celebrate the freedom for many of us who are here as descendants from these past events. Black America is very much America’s history since its beginning.
I am personally a descendant of American history since the beginning of America. My ancestry story is not all beautiful since my ancestors arrived here during slavery in its very beginnings, but my ancestors survived through it all. I am a product of both slaves and slave owners in my ancestry, which is the case for many of us Black and White citizens from back in the beginning of America. Many of us have British/English DNA from our ancestry, and many of us may not know it, but may also come from all sorts of “royal” families (English, African, etc.) from back in time as well. So many families have been lost since that time, and not all of us have been capable of finding our roots. Some of us have, and it is not always a pretty find, but, nonetheless, it is a good thing if you can find your roots and your own personal story.
Thank you, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and all who signed the bill in Congress for making Juneteenth a federal holiday for America. Prayers continue for peace, equality, inclusion of opportunity and respect to exist amongst us all.
DEONIA (DEE) NEVEU
Whitsett
